A center of high pressure over North Texas will slide across East Texas tonight and into Southwest Louisiana Monday morning. That will keep skies clear and decrease the winds through our area.



TONIGHT: Clear. Low 46. Wind becoming light & variable.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 77. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 55. High 80. Wind S 10-20.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low 64. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50% Chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low 67. High 84.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low 62. High 82.

SATURDAY. Mostly Sunny. Low 51. High 71.