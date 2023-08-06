The Excessive Heat Warning for East Texas continues through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. It will be in effect again Monday from noon until 8:00 p.m. Expect the Heat Index to rise above 109 degrees.



TONIGHT-SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Rainfall is not expected. Highs 101-104. Heat Index 109 or higher up to 115 degrees. Lows near 80 degrees. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Highs near 101 degrees.