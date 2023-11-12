A low over the western Gulf of Mexico will spread rain into East Texas tonight and Monday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Showers South of I-20. Low 53. Wind NE 5-10.
MONDAY: 20% Chance of Showers. 60% Deep East Texas. High 64. Wind NE 5-10.
MONDAY NIGHT: 20% Chance of Showers. 60% Deep East Texas. Low 54. Wind NE 5-10.
TUESDAY: 20% Chance of Morning Showers. High 63. Wind NE 5-10.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Lows 51-56. Highs 67-72.
