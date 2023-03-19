Low temperatures across East Texas Sunday morning ranged from the upper 20s to the low 30s. There will be another chance of freezing temperatures Monday morning before a warm up begins that will last throughout the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 32°. Wind SE 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60°. Wind S 10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 47°. Wind S 10-15 G 25.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. High 68°. Wind S 15-20 G 35.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 62°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 79°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 80°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 64°.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 74°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 51°.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76°.