Dry air and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday before a chance of showers returns.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 55. Wind S 5-10.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81. Wind S 10-15.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 63. Wind S 5.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81. Wind S 5-10.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms after midnight. Low 65.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 77.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. Low 65.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 78.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 56.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 66.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 45.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.