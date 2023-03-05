Dry air and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday before a chance of showers returns.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 55. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81. Wind S 10-15.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 63. Wind S 5.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81. Wind S 5-10.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms after midnight. Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 77.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. Low 65.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 78.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 66.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.