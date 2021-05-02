Sunday Evening Forecast: Very warm start to the workweek

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds overhead but a relatively warm night due to some strong southerly winds. Low: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms (especially to the north). If storms do form they have the potential to become severe very quickly. Luckily will have a cap in place so thunderstorm development will be hard to come by. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 89. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some storms will have the potential of producing strong winds and cloud to ground lightning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 77. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 55. High: 79. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures returning to the 80s. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 55. High: 76. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm chance and much warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.