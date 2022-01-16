Sunday Evening Forecast: Warm start to the week leads to a cold end of it

THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. Wind: WNW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold and clear. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY (TOMORROW): Plenty of sunshine and mild. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with breezy conditions. Low: 39. High: 70. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas as a cold front moves in. Low: 56. High: 67. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Low: 34. High: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 26. High: 45. Wind: E 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and still cold. Low: 27. High: 47. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 29. High: 57. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.