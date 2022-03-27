THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 60s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with patchy fog possible in spots after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Staying warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light showers during the day. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A 60% chance of showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. Low: 63. High: 73. Wind: SW, changing to NW at 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 44. High: 69. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, with more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 47. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.