THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping through the 50s and into the low-40s. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Dry air and breezy conditions will elevate fire weather threat.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: SSE 15-20 mph. Low: 41. High: 71. Dry air and breezy conditions will elevate fire weather threat.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of showers in the morning, followed by a 40% chance of thunderstorms late in the day. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 60% chance of showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, so be sure to stay weather-aware.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 53. High: 62. Wind: NW 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Ample sunshine and colder. Low: 28. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Low: 30. High: 63. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 34. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.