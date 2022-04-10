THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the upper-60s to low-70s. A 20% chance of a shower or storm. Wind: S 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out between 4 pm and 11 pm, with large hail as the main threat. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms, with a few strong to severe storms possible. All modes of severe weather are possible. Low: 69. High: 84. Wind: SEW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms, with a few strong to severe storms possible. All modes of severe weather are possible. Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: SW, changing to NW in the evening at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 47. High: 75. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 50. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.