THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Strong to severe storms are likely, especially in eastern areas. Low: 62. High: 72. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas in the morning. Low: 48. High: 60. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 49. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34. High: 48. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 49. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.