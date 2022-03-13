THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the mid-60s into the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: S to SE at 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase from south to north throughout the overnight hours. Lows in the upper-40s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with some light showers in the morning. Rain chances increase towards the late afternoon, with storms possible after 5 PM. A few severe storms will be possible through 5 am Tuesday, with large hail and damaging wind as the main threats. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of lingering light showers. Low: 49. High: 63. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 45. High: 73. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, especially late in the day. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 52. High: 64. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds from time to time. Low: 44. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.