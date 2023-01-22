High pressure will bring a sunny start to the week, but rain is just around the corner.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 33. Wind NW 5-10 mph becoming Light & Variable.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 55. Wind E 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 38. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain beginning before sunrise. Some Thunderstorms possible. Heavy Rainfall possible. High 47. Wind E 10-20 gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers & Thunderstorms possible before midnight. Chance of rain 60%. Low 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 48.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 51.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 34.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 59.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of showers. High 64.