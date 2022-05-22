THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping from the 70s and upper-60s to the low and mid-60s. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool, but a tad bit humid. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Rain and storm chances increase to 40% overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Low: 68. High: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Low: 66. High: 77. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by plenty of sunshine through the rest of the day. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 65. High: 88. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some clouds in the morning, but otherwise mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph.