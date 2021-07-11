Sunday evening storms could bring gusty winds

Sunday evening showers and storms are beginning to develop. A few of the storms during the evening and night could be strong to severe. Gusty winds and heavy rain is the main threat throughout the night. A few localized showers and storms could bring 2″+ of rain by the end of the morning Monday. A few severe warnings will be possible this evening into the night so be aware of the weather going into the end of your Sunday.

Not much in terms of thunderstorm activity as of 5:45p this evening but that will gradually increase this evening into the night. Gusty winds and heavy rain will remain the most likely threat tonight.