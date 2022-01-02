Sunday Forecast: Wintry mix ending by 9 AM, bitter cold today & hard freeze Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of East Texas until 12 PM Sunday. This includes the following counties: Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, & Smith.

The greatest impact would be on elevated surfaces (porches, steps, car tops, bridges & overpasses, etc.). Accumulation amounts would be a trace to a well under one-tenth, but that can be enough to cause trouble. Exercise caution on roadways.

TODAY: Wintry mix ending after 9 AM for most areas. Clouds through early afternoon, then clearing. Very cold and windy. Highs: middle 30s to near 40. Wind: NW 20 mph. Gusts 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Hard freeze likely Monday morning with calm winds. Temperatures drop below freezing after 7 PM. Lows Monday morning in the lower 20s and a few teens.

MONDAY: Very cold morning. Sunshine and a milder afternoon (still cool). High: 50. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Low: 32. High: 63. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front moving in. Mild, but breezy and feeling cooler in the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 60. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. A stronger push of colder air moving in the evening. Low: 38. High: 50. Wind: North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. Low: 22. High: 42. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Milder. Low: 36. High: 56. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.