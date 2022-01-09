Sunday Forecast: Cooler, cloudy, & breezy today

TODAY: Rain and storms end by 10 AM (mainly in Deep East Texas). Staying mostly to mainly cloudy with temperatures falling from the 60s in the morning to the 50s and 40s in the afternoon. Wind: WNW 15 mph.

THIS EVENING: Clouds decrease slowly and turning colder. Breezy. Temperatures in the 50s and 40s to all 40s by late evening.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds after 12 AM into Monday morning. Lows: middle to a few lower 30s. Wind: NE 10 mph, giving a Wind Chill in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 54. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a light freeze possible in spots in the early morning hours. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 39. High: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. Low: 50. High: 66. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler, with partly cloudy skies. Low: 46. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.

