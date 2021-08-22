Sunday Forecast: Feels like temperatures above 105° today

Heat Advisory will continue for most counties today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and lighter winds. High: 96. Wind: South to SW 5-10 mph. Feel like temperatures should reach near or above 105°, especially south of I-20.

TONIGHT: Generally clear with a full moon. Slightly cooler night. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. High: 98. Wind: South 5 mph. Feels like temperatures above 105°, perhaps as high as 110° in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, very hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still very hot with a partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain for the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Small rain chances, otherwise staying hot. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with passing clouds. A few t-storms in the afternoon, 20% probability. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms. Muggy and humid. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.