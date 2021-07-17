Sunday Forecast: Hot & humid afternoon

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures in the middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few isolated t-storms possible in the afternoon, a 20% chance. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Hazy afternoon with more Saharan dust lingering. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Muggy start to the day in the mid to upper 70’s. A 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Afternoon high’s near 90.

TUESDAY: Rain and isolated storms, chances at 60%. Milder but still muggy. Clouds and rain will keep afternoon high’s cooler in the mid 80’s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing rain chances to 20%. Very humid as the sunshine returns. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and humid with temperatures in the mid 90’s. Heat index near 100. Winds staying south 10 mph.

