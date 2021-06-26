Sunday Forecast: Hot & sunny with a few afternoon storms

Sunday: Warm and muggy to start with temperatures in the mid 70’s to start. Afternoon high’s in the low to mid 90’s. A few isolated showers and storms possible with a better chance south. Rain chances 30%-40%.

Sunday Night: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Humid conditions with a few clouds around to start Monday morning.

Monday: Afternoon temperatures in the low 90’s with some sun. Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Chance for rain 40%.

Tuesday: Another chance for showers and storms in the afternoon possible. Temperatures in the low 90’s with humid conditions.

Wednesday: A few chances for showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures staying around 90 degrees.

