Sunday Forecast: More sunshine, slight warm-up this week

TODAY: Sunshine continues with a few high clouds. Highs: middle to lower 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Not as cold as Sunday morning, but still chilly. Lows: middle to upper 40s and near 50. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer in the afternoon. High: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to a few clouds. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds. Slight increase in humidity. Low: 61. High: 82. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold front brings a low shower chance. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and not as warm. Low rain chance in southern areas. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Comfortable. Low: 57. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.