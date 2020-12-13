Sunday Forecast: Rainy and cold

TODAY: Cloudy with a 100% chance of rain after 8 AM. Breezy and colder. Highs: 40s to middle 50s. Wind: East, turning North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds and a lot colder. Low: 33. High: 48. Wind: North, turning SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a tad milder in the afternoon. Another cold front arriving. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 41. High: 55. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and colder. Low: 31. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A freeze in the morning, and then a seasonal afternoon. Low: 28. High: 56. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 33. High: 58. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 62. Wind: West 5-10 mph.