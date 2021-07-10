Sunday Forecast: Showers & storms, a few strong

Sunday Morning: A few showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy otherwise in the mid 70’s. Chance for rain 30%-40%.

Sunday: A few rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. Afternoon high around 90. A few storms could be severe. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary threats throughout the day into the night.

Sunday Night: A few more showers and storms overnight into Monday. Some heavy rain is possible in a few showers and storms. Rain will begin to taper off towards Monday afternoon.

Monday: Rain ending with temperatures in the low 90’s. Winds shifting back south in the afternoon. Rain chances early 30%-40%.

Tuesday: An isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. High temps in the low 90’s. Overnight low’s in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index values near 100. Dry with a south wind 5-10 mph. Warm overnight in the mid 70’s.

