TODAY: More clouds during the afternoon. A 30% chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening storms ending by 8 PM. Then overnight, a few showers possible in west areas. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Muggy. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. High: 86. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.