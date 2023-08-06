The upper level ridge of high pressure shifted to the west a little. That allowed thunderstorms to develop in the Texas Panhandle and in Oklahoma and Arkansas Saturday, but they did not cross into East Texas. We expect to see more hot, dry weather.



An Excessive Heat Alert is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Sunday. The Heat Index could be as high as 115 degrees in the afternoon.



SUNDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny days, Partly Cloudy nights. Highs 100-105. Lows 79-83. Wind Sunday SW 10 Gusts 20.