The weather will stay dry until disturbances finally work their way into East Texas Monday afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87. Wind E 5 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms mainly after noon. Low 67. High 83. Wind S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 66. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 66. High 88.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low 66. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 69. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 69. High 87.