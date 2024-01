SUNDAY: Sunny. Patchy Freezing Fog & Frost Until Sunrise. High 58. Wind SE 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 44. Wind SE 10-20 G 30.

MONDAY: Rain & Thunderstorms After 7 A.M. High 59. Wind SE 15-25 G 40.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms. Low 38. Wind W 10-20 G 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 47.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 32.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 58.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 41.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 63.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 30% Chance of Rain & Thunderstorms. High 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. 20% Chance of Rain & Thunderstorms. Low 23.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 42.