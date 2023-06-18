Heat indices are expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees. Severe thunderstorms are possible.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Slight Chance of Severe Thunderstorms. Low 76. High 95. Heat Index 106. Wind W 15 mph.
MONDAY(Juneteenth): Sunny & Hot. Low 73. High 97. Heat Index 108.
TUESDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 77. High 98.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Low 77. High 95.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 74. High 93.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 72. High 93.
SATURDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 74. High 96.
