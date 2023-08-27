The next couple of days will bring a few storms and slightly lower temperatures.



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 40% Chance of Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms. High 104. Heat Index up to 111. Wind N 5-10 gusts to 20.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 75. Wind NE 5-10.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Mainly Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms. High. 92. Wind NE 10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. 20% Chance of Evening Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 72. Wind NE 5-10.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly Clear. Highs 94-99. Lows 69-73.

