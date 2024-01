SUNDAY: 20% Chance of Freezing Rain & Sleet After 3 p.m. Low 20. High 30. Wind Chill 10° or Higher. Wind NE 10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: 70% Chance of Freezing Rain & Sleet. Ice Accumulation Less Than 1/10th Inch. Less Than 1/2 Inch of Sleet Accumulation. Low 24. Wind Chill 14. Wind NE 5-10.

MONDAY(MLK DAY): 50% Chance of Freezing Rain & Sleet Before 3 p.m.. High 27. Wind Chill 13. Wind N 10-15.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 15. Wind Chill Near Zero. Wind N 10-15 G 25.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 28.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 15.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 41.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 52.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 27.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 39.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 19.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 39.