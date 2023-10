High pressure will continue to build into Texas keeping the weather nice for several more days.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 69. Wind N 10-15 Gusts to 25.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 47. Wind N 5-15.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 67. Wind N 5-10 Gusts to 20.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows 44-50. Highs 72-78.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers & Storms. Low 59. High 76.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low 56. High 79.