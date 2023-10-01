A storm system developing in the West will bring fall-like conditions to East Texas.
TODAY: Sunny. High 93. Wind E 5-10.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 69. Wind E 5.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 91. Wind E 5-10.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms Late. Low 68. High 90.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms Likely. Lows Near 70. Highs Low 80s.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY. Slight Chance of Showers. Lows Mid 60s. Highs Upper 70s.
