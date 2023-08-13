A cold front has entered the Texas Panhandle. It will make it through East Texas Monday.
MONDAY: Sunny & Hot. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms after 4:00 p.m. High 105. Heat Index up to 115. Wind SW 10 becoming NW in the afternoon.
MONDAY NIGHT: 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 74. Wind N 10-15.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 93. Wind N 10 gusts to 20.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low 68. High 95.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows 72-79. Highs 102-104.
A cold front has entered the Texas Panhandle. It will make it through East Texas Monday.