Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through midweek ahead of the next cold front.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 63. High 82. Wind S 10-20.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 65. Wind S 15.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Wind S 15-20.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 66.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 73.
THURSDAY NIGHT: 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 53.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Morning Showers. High 60.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 47.
SATURDAY (VETERANS’ DAY): Partly Cloudy. High 60.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. Low 48.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. High 64.
