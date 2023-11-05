Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through midweek ahead of the next cold front.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 63. High 82. Wind S 10-20.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 65. Wind S 15.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Wind S 15-20.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 73.

THURSDAY NIGHT: 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 53.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Morning Showers. High 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 47.

SATURDAY (VETERANS’ DAY): Partly Cloudy. High 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. Low 48.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. High 64.

