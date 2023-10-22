TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and muggy. Low: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around (especially between 10 AM and 4 PM). These thunderstorms shouldn’t be severe. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 81. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and muggy. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated storms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated storms around and remaining warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.