Thunderstorms developing in Deep East Texas this afternoon will move into Louisiana and continue eastward this evening and tonight. There is a potential for severe storms

including strong tornadoes and very large hail particularly from central Louisiana across central and southern parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

East Texas forecast…

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 54. Wind SW 5-10/NE after midnight. Deep East Texas including Lufkin and the Sam Rayburn/Toledo Bend vicinity will have a 30% chance of

Showers and Thunderstorms mainly before 7:00 p.m.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 77. Wind E 10-15.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. 30% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms mainly after 2:00 a.m. Low 56. Wind NE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms before 8:00 a.m. High 70. Wind N 10-20.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms. High 77.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 81.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 50% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 30% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 77.