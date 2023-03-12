A high pressure ridge will continue to build across East Texas resulting in decreasing cloudiness tonight.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 45. Wind N 10-15.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 61. Wind NE 10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 42. Wind NE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 58. Wind E 10-15.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 43.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 68.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 72.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 43.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. High 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 37.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.