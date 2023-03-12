A high pressure ridge will continue to build across East Texas resulting in decreasing cloudiness tonight.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 45. Wind N 10-15.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 61. Wind NE 10.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 42. Wind NE 5-10.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 58. Wind E 10-15.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 43.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 68.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 55.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 72.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 43.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. High 58.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 37.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.