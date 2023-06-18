High humidity and 100+ degree temperatures will make it feel like it’s over 110 degrees this week.
MONDAY(Juneteenth): Sunny & Hot. Low 72. High 98. Heat Index 109. Wind SE 5-10.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Low 76. High 97. Heat Index 111. Wind SE 5-10.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 76. High 94.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 73. High 92.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 73. High 94.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Low 75. High 98.
SUNDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 77. High 99.
