Disturbances will combine with increasing moisture and daytime heating to produce scattered thunderstorms.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Late Morning Showers and 40% Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms. Low 67. High 84. Wind S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 30% Chance of Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 67. High 85. Wind SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. Mostly Sunny. Lows 67-68. Highs 88-90.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. Lows 70. Highs 88-90.