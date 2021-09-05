Sunday Night Forecast: Few storms and not as hot on Labor Day

TONIGHT: A 30% chance of t-storms. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly to partly cloudy. A few showers and storms, mainly south of HWY 79. Chances at 20% to 30%. High: 91.Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Nicer morning, then mostly sunny. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: East 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sun and less humid. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continued and seasonal. Low: 66. High: 93. Wind: South 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 68. High: 94. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and breezy. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

