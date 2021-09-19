Sunday Night Forecast: Hot Monday, big cooldown mid-week

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, a 20% chance of rain. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and a hotter day. Highs to the middle 90s. Wind: South 10

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of storms with a cold front. Turning cooler by the evening. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: South, turning NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. Low: 54. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chilly morning and a mild afternoon. Low: 55. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues. Nice day. Low: 56. High: 86. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sun and warmer. Low: 57. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Humidity continues to remain low. Low: 60. High: 89. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

