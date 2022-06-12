TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and humid. Low: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 99. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm in the afternoon. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few clouds and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.