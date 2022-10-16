TONIGHT: Scattered showers are possible, especially in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two in the morning. Clouds should begin to break apart in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 70. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with much cooler temperatures. Low: 47. High: 64. Winds: N 5-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the morning will be a few degrees above freezing. Sunny and cool in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 65. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 42. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 83. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny and and warm. Low: 56. High: 83. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. low: 56. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.