TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with Gusts as high as 30 mph.

MONDAY (MLK DAY): Cloudy, then gradually becoming Mostly Sunny. High 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with Gusts as high as 30 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 56. Southwest wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: 20% Chance of Showers after midnight. Mostly Cloudy. Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: 70% Chance of Showers and possibly a Thunderstorm before noon, then a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms after noon. Mostly Cloudy. High 72.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 44.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 58.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 39.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 61.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 44.

SATURDAY: 30% Chance of Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 57.