Moisture will be slow to return to East Texas. The weather will stay cool and dry through most of this week.
OVERNIGHT: Clear. Low 43. Wind N 10-15.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 62. Wind N 5-10.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 39. Wind Calm.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 67. Wind SW 5-10, NW afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low 39. High 63.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 45. High 67.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 56. High 72.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 56.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 67.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers. Low 41.
SUNDAY: Sunny. 30% Chance of Showers. High 56.
