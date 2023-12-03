Moisture will be slow to return to East Texas. The weather will stay cool and dry through most of this week.

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Low 43. Wind N 10-15.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 62. Wind N 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 39. Wind Calm.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 67. Wind SW 5-10, NW afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low 39. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 45. High 67.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 56. High 72.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 56.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 67.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers. Low 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny. 30% Chance of Showers. High 56.

