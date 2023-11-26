The week will get off to a chilly start. Later in the week, rain and warmer temperatures return.



MONDAY: Sunny. Areas of Frost From 3:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. Low 31. High 52. Wind N 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy Frost After Midnight. Low 34. Wind N 5.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Patchy Frost Before Sunrise. High 56. Wind N 5 Becoming S Afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 38. High 61.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms. Lows 49-55. Highs 63-65.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Showers. Lows 48-50. Highs 63-64.