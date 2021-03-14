Sunday Night Forecast: Rain clears, very warm & windy Monday

THIS EVENING: Rain clearing to the east after 10 PM. Decreasing clouds from west to east. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: West, turning South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing skies and cooler. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and very warm. Windy at times. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, much warmer and breezy. A 20% chance of rain or an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: A 70% chance of rain and storms. These storms could be strong or severe with a hail & wind threat primarily. Up to 1″ of rain possible. Lows: lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning storms clear. Sunshine and ahead of a cold front more storms possible east of HWY 69. If these storms form, these could turn severe as they move out of East Texas. Storm chance for the whole day at 60%. High: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 46. High: 64. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Colder morning with more sunshine. Low: 39. High: 65. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 40. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and increasing humidity. Low: 47. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.