TONIGHT: Clear. Low 42. Wind SW 5-10, Becoming N After Midnight.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 62. Wind N 10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 35. Wind N 5.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 56. Wind SE 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 40. High 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Low 50. High 65.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers After Midnight. Low 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 64.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers. Low 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers. High 65.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 67.