Thunderstorms will develop before noon and move from west to east across East Texas through the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and some tornadoes.

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Mainly Before 2:00 P.M. Some Storms Could Be Severe. Low 62. High 72. Wind South Becoming West In the Afternoon. Wind Speed Near 15 G to 25.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 48. Wind NW 10-15 G 25.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56. Wind N 15-20.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 41. Wind N 5-15.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 56.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 40.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Afternoon Showers. High 55.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 43.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 57.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 42.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 54.

