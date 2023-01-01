TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy with some drizzle closer to daybreak. Low: 66. Winds: S 101-5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Severe storms are expected started late in the morning and continue through the evening. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Otherwise, cloudy, and breezy. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53. High: 67. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 44. High: 59. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: N 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.